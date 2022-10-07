The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Yet Another Republican Ad Features Russian Footage

Two weeks ago, Kevin McCarthy and the GOP used some footage of Russians in their Commitment To America video.

Now, per Heartland Signal, Kari Lake has done the same thing in one of her campaign ads, which ironically had to do with securing the borders:

Heartland Signal expands further:

The ad opens showing Lake and says she will “stand with Arizona’s border sheriffs,” a plea to anti-immigration voters. It immediately cuts to footage of marching troops. Those troops are Russian soldiers, not Arizona National Guardsmen.

Heartland Signal reports, “this footage can be found in its original form on the stock footage website Shutterstock, which shows that the troops are, in fact, Russian soldiers marching in a victory parade.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/yet-another-republican-ad-using-russian

