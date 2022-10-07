The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukrainians Find Secret Russian Hotel - In A Pigsty

In the village of Lyubymivka, Kherson region liberated from the Russians, Ukrainian soldiers found a pigsty that had been turned into accommodation for dozens and dozens of Russian soldiers. Filled with trash, empty vodka bottles, stolen items of all sorts and the obligatory stolen washing machines. Video released by Ukraine's Secret Service. Nice touch with the added sound effects.

Source: TV Republica (Poland)

Something that might seem unacceptable to a civilized man does not bother them. The Ukrainian Armed Forces discovered a hotel arranged by soldiers under the sign of the red star ... in a pigsty. The pigs ate, they set up exclusive rooms in the stalls. It cannot be put into words. You have to see it!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/ukrainians-find-russian-soldiers-hotel

