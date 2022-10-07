Dr. Oz Hosts Fundraiser In Front Of Hitler's Iconic Mercedes-Benz

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 19:58 Hits: 3

Another unforced error from the Oz campaign - or was it? Everybody knows that Fascists are big givers to political campaigns these days.

Source: Jezebel



In what continues to be an incredibly puzzling campaign, Dr. Mehmet Oz attended a $5,000-a-plate fundraiser hosted by sex pest Matt Gaetz’s in-laws on Thursday night at the Lyon Air Museum and stood in front of one of Adolf Hitler’s cars, which made it into the background of attendees’ photos.

The museum is full of WWII memorabilia, and yes, it is just a museum. But a campaign allowing their candidate to be photographed at a fundraiser with a car that literally has a swastika on it is quite a choice.

