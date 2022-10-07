Trump Let Disgraced Writer John Solomon Review Classified Docs

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 October 2022

John Solomon, the former opinion writer at The Hill whose columns were a central part of a smear campaign against former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, was later outed by the publication for creating unfounded claims. If you want to talk about fake news, look directly at Trump cheerleader John Solomon. Even Fox News wanted nothing to do with Solomon, but unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump did.

John Solomon, in March, on Real America's Voice, interviewed Trump, who addressed the war in Ukraine and called on the Russian president to provide information about Hunter Biden. Yes, this is the same Trump who tried to extort Ukraine.

And, of course, Trump allowed Solomon to review classified documents.

Via ABC News:

At the end of Donald Trump's presidency, his team returned a large batch of classified FBI documents and other government records to the Justice Department in such disarray that a year later -- in a letter to lawmakers -- the department said it still couldn't tell which of the documents were the classified ones. read more

