Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 09:06 Hits: 2

President Biden has announced he is pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He's now urging governors to pardon those convicted on state possession charges.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/07/1127400821/biden-pardons-thousands-of-people-convicted-on-federal-marijuana-possession-char