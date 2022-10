Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 09:06 Hits: 1

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/07/1127400814/will-the-opec-decision-to-cut-oil-production-further-hurt-u-s-saudi-relations