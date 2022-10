Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 09:06 Hits: 2

Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/07/1127400849/why-the-u-s-senate-race-in-arizona-is-imperative-for-democrats