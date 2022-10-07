The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

J6 Insurrectionists Whine About DC Jail, Ask For Gitmo

The 40 or so insurrectionists being held in the Washington, D.C., jail while awaiting trial—having proven their susceptibility to conspiracy theories and disinformation by engaging in criminal behavior at the Jan. 6 Capitol siege—not only have become convinced of their own martyrdom, which they’ve been using to raise funds for their cause. They’re also convinced that they’d have better conditions being held at Guantanamo Bay than in D.C., Tess Owen reports at Vice.

Complaining of the “hellacious conditions” and “medieval standards of living” at the D.C. Correctional Center facility where they’re held, 34 of them have signed on to a letter demanding they be transferred to “Gitmo.” They have somehow convinced each other that at the government’s terrorist-detention center in Cuba, the inmates receive “nutritional meals” and “top-notch medical care,” not to mention better exercise and entertainment facilities.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/j6-insurrectionists-whine-about-dc-jail

