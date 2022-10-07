Oath Keepers Leader Allegedly Had Contact With A Secret Service Agent

Articles

Former Oath Keeper member John Zimmerman testified on Thursday that he believed the leader of the extremist group Stewart Rhodes had contact with a supportive Secret Service agent.

According to NBC News's Ryan J. Reilly, Zimmerman explained that he heard the other end of a phone call and said that he was under the impression that Rhodes was in contact with a Secret Service agent.

CNN reports: "To prepare for the rally, Zimmerman testified, Rhodes said he was in contact with a member of the Secret Service who advised the leader on what weapons were allowed near the rally. Zimmerman said he did not hear the entire conversation, but that Rhodes repeatedly represented he was in touch with an agent."

The agency has come under fire recently and could use a thorough cleaning out of any Trump-friendly members.

Zimmerman didn't know if Rhodes had direct contact with Trump (the record would suggest that he did not) but did point out the Secret Service connection when asked how they would know if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 6, 2022 read more

