The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Oath Keepers Leader Allegedly Had Contact With A Secret Service Agent

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Oath Keepers Leader Allegedly Had Contact With A Secret Service Agent

Former Oath Keeper member John Zimmerman testified on Thursday that he believed the leader of the extremist group Stewart Rhodes had contact with a supportive Secret Service agent.

According to NBC News's Ryan J. Reilly, Zimmerman explained that he heard the other end of a phone call and said that he was under the impression that Rhodes was in contact with a Secret Service agent.

CNN reports: "To prepare for the rally, Zimmerman testified, Rhodes said he was in contact with a member of the Secret Service who advised the leader on what weapons were allowed near the rally. Zimmerman said he did not hear the entire conversation, but that Rhodes repeatedly represented he was in touch with an agent."

The agency has come under fire recently and could use a thorough cleaning out of any Trump-friendly members.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/oath-keepers-leader-allegedly-had-contact

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version