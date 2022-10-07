Utah Rep Sorry He's 'Forced' To Take Women's Rights Away

Articles

Yeah, that's a real quote. I did not make it up, swear to god. And he said it in a live debate, in front of voters.

Rep. John Curtis said, without a trace of irony or self-awareness, “I get it. If you’re a woman, it stinks” that most of these legislators are men and most of these decisions are made by men, Curtis said.

Republican Rep. John Curtis and Democratic challenger Glenn Wright engaged in a low-key debate Thursday where they shared some common ground but made it clear that they would represent Utah’s 3rd Congressional District from different points of view.

One of those was the glaring differences on the issue of abortion.

“I think viability is a very reasonable place where you can put restrictions on abortion,” Wright said. The Dobbs decision was an “egregious error,” he said. “I think it has allowed states with very reactionary legislatures like our own to put incredible disabilities on women who are in a pregnant state and want to terminate for whatever reason or who just have health problems,” he said. Wright said he has talked to doctors who dread the possibility that they have to worry about the legal implications of treating a woman who comes into the emergency room.

It was then that Rep. Curtis came out with his braindead quote:

