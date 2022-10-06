Sasse to retire from Senate, become University of Florida president

Articles

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is expected to retire from his seat in the Senate by the end of the year in order to become the president of the University of Florida.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Sasse said he had been courted by "wonderful institutions" previously, but felt that the University of Florida was unique.

"UF is the most important institution in the nation's most economically dynamic state. Washington partisanship isn't going to solve these workforce challenges — new institutions and entrepreneurial communities are going to have to spearhead this work. If UF wants to go big, I'm excited about the wide range of opportunities."

A source familiar with the situation told The Hill that the Nebraska Republican will likely step down from the upper chamber between mid-November and mid-December, with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) set to tap his successor.

The governor can fill the seat through 2024. Sasse's term would've lasted through 2026.

News of Sasse's impending retirement came as the University of Florida's presidential search committee announced that it is recommending him to replace the outgoing Kent Fuchs.

“This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family,” Rahul Patel, chair of the search committee, said in the announcement. “Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector.”

According to the university, Sasse will visit campus on Monday to meet with students and faculty, with the university's board of trustees set to interview him on Nov. 1.

--Updated at 4:36 p.m.

