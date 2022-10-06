Jenna Ellis Attacks Justice KBJ For 'Trying To Elevate Black People As A Race'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

Jenna Ellis, who illegally tried to overthrow the government for Trump, now ridiculously is claiming Justice Ketanji Jackson Brown is trying "to elevate Black people as a race."

Tucker Carlson would be proud.

Ellis, who wrote a book arguing that the U.S. Constitution must be interpreted in accordance with the Bible, now calls herself a constitutional scholar. What kind of scholar tries to usurp the Constitution in service to a narcissistic autocrat?

In actuality, Jenna Ellis is a racist Christian nationalist with a fetish for fascism.

During oral arguments Justice Jackson argued with Alabama's solicitor General "in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies."

Here is the part which has MAGA crying.

She said the framers themselves adopted the Equal Protection Clause “in a race-conscious way.” “The entire point of the amendment was to secure rights of the freed former slaves,” Jackson said. read more

