Brainwashed Fox Fan Thinks Fentanyl Will Be Handed Out On Halloween

The Good Liars’ Davram Stiefler repeatedly pointed out the unlikelihood of drug dealers giving away their fentanyl merchandise. “So, the drug dealers have houses that the kids will come and knock on the door on and then they’ll give that to them?” he asked.

“I’m thinking that’s how it’s going to happen, yeah,” the MAGA woman replied. But she “clarified” that it would not be drug dealers but “the illegals” doing it. “They just crossed because Biden has our border wide open,” she added.

“So, the ‘illegals’ have houses that then the kids are coming to knock on the ‘illegals’ houses’ doors and they’re drug dealers that are giving the children their drugs,” Stiefler prodded.

“Look at Fox News!” MAGA Lady said. “All you gotta do is watch an episode of Fox News. … It’s coming across our borders, it’s going into our playgrounds.”

“And they’re going to be giving it away during Halloween,” Stiefler continued.

“Yes!” MAGA woman exclaimed, as if this were the most obvious truth in the world.

You know who’s really handing out poison to Americans on Halloween and every other day? It’s Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch via their propaganda outfit, Fox News.

