Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

President Biden is touting new semiconductor investments in New York today. Back at the White House, a new team is meeting with cabinet members to work out how to spend $52 billion from Congress.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/06/1126947495/biden-has-52-billion-for-semiconductors-today-work-begins-to-spend-that-windfall