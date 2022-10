Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 09:05 Hits: 3

Officials at the White House are figuring out how to spend more than $52 billion on semiconductor projects. The Biden administration's point person lays out the goals and the pitfalls.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/06/1127158903/the-white-house-has-a-windfall-to-spend-on-semiconductor-projects