Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 09:30 Hits: 4

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott warned colleagues not to "give the crazies an inch" after the 2020 elections. Dominion Voting Systems revealed her words in its $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox.

(Image credit: Fox News)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/06/1127149958/fox-news-ceo-warned-against-crazies-after-2020-election-dominion-says