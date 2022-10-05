Herschel Walker Claims His Son Is A 'Left Wing' Plant

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Fox News that his son is part of a left-wing deep-state operation that is smearing him, in order to make him lose the mid-term election.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade brought on Herschel Walker to give him a fact-free, softball interview. Fox and the rest of the Republican ecosphere are desperate to try and clean up the mess of Walker's campaign.

And that was BEFORE we found out he paid for abortions.

Now that campaign is in panic mode, because of a Daily Beast story and Herschel's own son Christian Walker.

Speaking about Walker's son, "What are you saying about your son, is he telling the truth?" Kilmeade asked.

Walker went on a long-winded and incoherent spiel about loving his son but never commented on Christian Walker's criticisms about his father.

As usual, a Fox News host refuses to dig any deeper into the recent damaging reports and critiques of Walker.

So Kilmeade took a different track. Instead of questioning Walker about his lies or the get-well card he sent to an ex-girlfriend after allegedly paying for her abortion, Kilmeade took an easier, softer approach.

“But he’s doing tremendous damage to you by coming out with those statements. Do you know why he’s saying this?” Kilmeade asked again.

“Well, the damage he’s doing is letting people know that the Left will do whatever they can to win this seat," Walker said.

