DeSantis Takes Credit For Biden's Gas Tax Credit

On October 3, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated an upcoming gas tax holiday in his state and tweeted out how in the month of October, working class Floridians will be saving money at the pump.

What a swell fellow.

Unbeknownst to DeSantis supporters and Fox News viewers, this gas tax holiday was paid for by President Biden and the Democratic Party's passage of the American Rescue Plan. That very important detail somehow didn't find its way into Gov. DeSantis' remarks.

