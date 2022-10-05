White Nationalist Throws Pity Party Over Black Actress Playing Little Mermaid

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 19:09 Hits: 3

Jared Taylor somehow connected the "elimination of white people" conspiracy theory with Halle Bailey, an actress who has also earned five Grammy Awards nominations. Bailey is playing the main character in The Little Mermaid. But her well-earned incredible resume isn't why Taylor's feels are hurt. It's because a Black actress will play the part of Ariel. The name Jared Taylor doesn't seem to fit him, so I'll refer to him as Klanny Pants, OK? I'm trying to be nice.

And his condescending remarks about Black people during his video clip is beyond pathetic. Klanny, of course, brings up black-on-black crime, a popular talking point with racists. So, Klanny then suggested that Blacks are trying to demoralize white people while he was trying to demoralize Black people. They want to make us think we were "bit players in history," he insisted, and I have no idea what he's talking about.

My favorite part is when Klanny Pants shows a headstone in his video on a grave reading, "White couples in TV commercials. 1950 - 2021." Then he got upset over mixed raced couples appearing in ads on TV.

"Black people are posting videos of their children bursting with happiness when they see the trailer for The Little Mermaid," he said. '"She's Black like me,"' he recalls one of the little girls saying.

Klanny said, "What about the little white girls, who say, 'Daddy, that's not Ariel.'"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/white-nationalist-throws-pity-party-over