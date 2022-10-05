Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Blasts ESPN Host For Embracing Steroid Cheaters

Articles

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo of the MLB network and a weekly guest on ESPN's First Take blasted host Stephen A Smith for embracing and celebrating steroid cheaters like Barry Bonds over Aaron Judge.

Monday night, Yankee slugger Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris' 1961 record of hitting sixty-one home runs in a season by mashing his six-second home run.

Russo blasted Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire and the MLB for refusing to call out the steroid cheaters who have tainted the record books.

Up came Stephen A Smith, deciding it was time to cry about the Yankees not winning championships of late instead of celebrating Judge's massive accomplishment.

Then Smith launched into an unapologetic rant defending and even hugging Barry Bonds for hitting seventy-three home runs on steroids.

"I walked up to Barry Bonds and gave that man a hug because you know why? I don't give a damn what happened and what he was doing. He is one of the greatest ever and he's the home run king and as far as I'm concerned this man smacked 73 home runs in a season." Smith said.

Russo immediately interrupted and started screaming at Smith.

"He cheated!!! Oh come on, he took the steroids --his head exploded. [Bonds] hit 24 more home runs than he ever hit in one year. McGuire picked up the phone and cried his eyes out to Maris' mother and said, 'hey I'm sorry, I cheated.'"

