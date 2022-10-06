The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kevin McCarthy Is So Dumb, We Must Save The World From Him

Since Jan. 20, 2021, House Republicans have been plotting what they would do after the 2022 midterms, with historical precedent favoring them to retake the House. Their fever dreams are full of impeaching President Joe Biden and anyone and everyone in the cabinet for anything or everything, bogus investigations, and even defunding the FBI.

That’s all ridiculous and time-consuming and really detrimental to the nation, because while they’re doing all that, stuff that needs to be done is being ignored. But a few things they could do—and are already plotting—are downright dangerous. Like potentially refusing to raise the debt ceiling unless Biden unilaterally surrenders to them.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/kevin-mccarthy-so-dumb-we-must-save-world

