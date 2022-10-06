Trump Goes Off The Rails While Headlining Hispanic Leadership Conference

Articles

Thursday, 06 October 2022

It's just weeks before the midterm elections, so Republicans are trying to drive up support from the Hispanic community, which is a huge voting bloc. Former President Donald Trump headlined the Hispanic Leadership conference in Miami on Wednesday, and his speech turned into a list of his grievances over the FBI searching his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, for the top secret classified documents that the twice-impeached one-term loser stole.

"(I'm) glad to see him because I believe in what he believes in values and family in leadership community and Latinos who work hard," supporter Marcela Reydoles said.

"We definitely are expecting him to address specifically the importance of Hispanic engagement not only in presidential campaigns, (but) the midterm and local elections as well," another supporter, Max Morgan, said.

Trump, of course, launched a rant about the feds searching his Florida resort, where they found boxes of documents, with some, marked classified.

Trump went off script, and that's never good.

"They spent all their time on nonsense, the FBI, on horrible things," Ranty McCrazyPants said. "Raiding Mar-a-Lago, let's raid Mar-a-Lago but leave the cartels alone. How about that?"

"I'm just thinking as I'm speaking," he continued. "You don't mind if I go a little off script? They raided Mar-a-Lago, but the cartels, they have their own Mar-a-Lagos, and those are fine. Leave them alone."

