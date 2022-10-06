EX-FL GOP Chair Al Cárdenas Endorses Dem Taddeo For Congress

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

It’s hard to think of a more entrenched Republican Party operative than Al Cárdenas. He served under the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. He was also chair of the American Conservative Union and a member of the Executive Committee of the Republican Party.

But Cárdenas has been “scathing in his criticism of Donald Trump,” Florida Politics reports, and has called him a “despicable divider,” the “worst social poison afflicting our country in decades.”

Among many other awful things in her record, incumbent María Elvira Salazar is an election denier who voted against investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Those seem to be deal breakers for Cárdenas.

“It’s the first time in four decades that I’m actually endorsing a Democrat for Congress,” Cardenas said. “I know that she puts her country and her state above herself and to me, that’s now a pre-condition to supporting anyone running for office.”

