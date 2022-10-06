'Scrubs' Producer Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assaults -- Again

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 11:58 Hits: 4

As we all know, there are pockets of industry where men have always gotten away with it. It's a relief to know that's not always a given -- but he got away with it for 30 years. Via NPR:

LOS ANGELES — Eric Weinberg, an executive producer and writer for the hit TV show "Scrubs" and many others, has been charged with sexually assaulting five women whom he lured to photo shoots and possibly many more, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Weinberg, 62, was arrested Tuesday, nearly a week after he was charged with 18 felony counts including rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment by use of violence, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury and attempted forcible penetration with a foreign object, according to the district attorney's office.

[...] Weinberg was charged for alleged attacks between 2014 and 2019, but investigators say they believe there may be other victims of assaults dating back to the 1990s, District Attorney George Gascón said at a news conference.