OPEC Cuts Production In Political Move; Biden Finds Another Way

Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

Right after OPEC announces they'll cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day (at the urging of Trump, it is rumored), the Biden administration sent a genteel middle finger their way.

The administration is negotiating to ease sanctions on Venezuela that will allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, paving the way for a potential reopening of the country's access to US and European oil markets. Via the Wall Street Journal:

In exchange for the significant sanctions relief, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would resume long-suspended talks with the country’s opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024, the people said. The U.S., Venezuela’s government and some Venezuelan opposition figures have also worked out a deal that would free up hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan state funds frozen in American banks to pay for imports of food, medicine and equipment for the country’s battered electricity grid and municipal water systems. [...] “There are no plans to change our sanctions policy without constructive steps from the Maduro regime,” Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said. read more

