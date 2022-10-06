Carville: GOPers 'Have A Lot Of Stupid People Voting In Primaries'

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

Ayman Mohyeldin and James Carville were talking about the absolute sh*tshow that is the Republican candidate lineup.

"Speaking of candidate quality, James, it's got Mehmet Oz, you got Mastriano, you've got Herschel Walker, yep, Blake Masters," Mohyeldin said.

"How big a problem for the GOP is that this is the field of candidates running in this cycle?"

Carville, never one to mince words, stated the obvious.

"I've said it before. They have a lot of stupid people vote in the primaries. They really do. I'm not really supposed to say that but it's an obvious fact. But when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people. The Republicans have a problem. They have very low quality people who vote in the primaries and they're producing very predictably low quality candidates. It's evident right in front of them."

He also had some advice for Democratic candidates.

"The people that want to accomplish something, whether Social Security, Medicare, choice, guns, you will not be able to accomplish it when you are not in a democracy. So the only way you can receive the will of the voters in this country or in any country is through a democracy. So if Democrats run the campaign that they're strongest on and emphasize those issues as we see in Michigan and other states, they can win," he said.

"Can a message about democracy beat out a right-wing fearmongering message over borders and crime?" Mohyeldin asked.

