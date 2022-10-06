President Biden: No One F***s With A Biden

Articles

We don't what they were talking about when President Biden was caught on a hot mic talking with the mayor of Fort Myers, but whatever it was they both had a good chuckle, the mayor agreeing, "You're goddamn right!"

President Biden had another one of those moments, where he became so engrossed in a convo he forgot there was a hot mic ... and it was something! The Prez was in Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian, and had just held a joint news conference with FL Governor Ron DeSantis. He was talking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy. It's unclear what the 2 were chatting about, but at one point the President blurts out, "No one f***s with a Biden." The Mayor responds, "You're goddamn right!"

TMZ speculated that they could be talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Biden then says, "You can't argue with your brother outside the house." The Mayor says, "That's exactly right." It seems -- SEEMS -- they may be talking about the fact Biden and DeSantis -- who could end up going head-to-head in 2024 -- shared the stage and came together to deal with the disaster, but we don't know.

They could be right. Certainly, Ron DeSantis did not look pleased.

