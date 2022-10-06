DeSantis Lauds President Biden On Federal Reponse To Hurricane Ian

Articles

After President Biden toured Fort Myers, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a joint press conference and thanked the president as well as FEMA, in the coordination with Florida to help the state recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

"We were very fortunate to have good coordination with the White House and FEMA," DeSantis said.

"We got a major disaster declaration approved by the President and we really appreciated that and that basically set off the massive mobilization that we had ready," DeSantis said.

"I’m just thankful that everyone’s banded together. We’ve got a lot of work to do here. But, I’ll tell you, the spirit of the people of this state, in southwest Florida, has been phenomenal," he said.

" When I’m meeting with people that have lost everything that are 85, 90-years-old in shelters and all they can do is thank the Red Cross, the fire, the state, FEMA for all the support, that shows you some of these folks."

"Mr. President, we welcome you to Florida. We appreciate working together across various levels of government.," DeSantis said while introducing President Biden to take the podium.

Hey, Fox News. It doesn't sound like DeSantis shares the opinions your most watched hosts have expressed: that Biden is addle-brained, mentally incapacitated, suffering mental illness, while hiding in the basement, now does it?

Make a guess how long it will take MAGA to flip out.

