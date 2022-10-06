Herschel Walker's Abortion Scandal Just Got Worse

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

I'm old enough to remember when a scandal like the one Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has found himself in would have ended his political aspirations on day one. But that's not what's happening.

Pro-life Republicans support Walker even after it was revealed that Walker funded his girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Walker called it a lie, and former NRA spokesthing Dana Loesch called the woman a "skank." Fox News gave Walker a softball, amateurish interview. Once again, the right-wing has revealed its true colors: It's not about life or children. It never was.

Team Walker wanted to know the identity of the woman. How many abortions has he paid for (allegedly!) that he can't pin it down? So, here's a huge clue. According to a new report Wednesday, the woman is also the mother of one of his children, bringing doubt to the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was.

Via The Daily Beast:

On Wednesday morning, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked Walker whether he had figured out the woman's identity based on details in the original report. read more

