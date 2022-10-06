Walker: If I Did That Thing I Didn't Do, There's Nothing To Be Ashamed Of

Articles

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker's newest scandal keeps taking bizarre turns. It's easier to tell the truth because when you tell one lie, you have to cover it up with many other lies. That's what's happening with Walker. He has lied about everything. It's hard to keep track at this point.

Walker called into Hugh Hewitt's show, and he was asked about the latest revelation that the woman he impregnated who had an abortion in 2009 is also the mother of one of his children.

So, now Walker's defense is that he's already been forgiven for the abortion even though he didn't do it. However, if he did fund his baby mama's abortion, there is nothing to be ashamed of.

"If that had happened, there's nothing to be ashamed of," he said. “Why in the world would I not be forgiven of something like that?”

This man is mentally exhausting. He lies so casually as if his name is Donald J. Trump. As Herschel's son, Christian Walker, said, "Everything has been a lie."

The Georgia Senate race shouldn't be this close. As Christian Walker said, "This is a candidate issue," and he's not wrong. Republicans have chosen the most bizarre candidates, but after Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, the bar is low anyway.

