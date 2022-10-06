BillO: 'Every 2 Weeks We’ve Got Another Child Fathered By Mr. Walker'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 15:46 Hits: 2

Former disgraced Fox News host and Trump confidante Bill O'Reilly told Herschel Walker if he didn't pay for an abortion, to hold a press conference immediately and sue The Daily Beast and the woman that is the source of this story.

"This is a serious accusation. If you did it, you gotta say you did. I don't know how you do that, but you can't lie about it," O'Reilly said.

"If you did not do it then you gotta go after The Daily Beast," he said.

"If you did not do it. And you have to do that now!"

"So that the people in Georgia who are going 'what the deuce is this?' Every two weeks we’ve got another child fathered by Mr. Walker or this or whatever,” O'Reilly said.

Bill O'Reilly kept harping on the idea that if Walker did not do it, he must sue the Beast and the woman who made the allegations and hold a press conference NOW.

O'Reilly promised that if he did not pay for the abortion and he does sue those parties then he will win.

"Because Georgians will see Walker as a victim of this smear," he said.

"But if you did it, you lose."

Asking Herschel Walker to speak in coherent sentences during a press conference is a dealbreaker, Bill.

But the obvious take from all this in my opinion since The Daily Beastis a very credible outlet, is that Walker did do it and he would get destroyed and the evidence will be revealed to the public before the election.

