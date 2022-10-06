Ron Johnson Suffers Severe Memory Lapse Of January 6th Riot

Articles

Ron Johnson sat down for an interview at NBC26 in Green Bay. When the matter of the January 6th riot came up, RoJo got a bit confused, to put it kindly.

When the reporter asked him about how he had described the riot as a "peaceful protest," he immediately accused her of misquoting him. He claimed that after being ushered out of the Senate chambers for the "peaceful protest," he went to his office and turned on the TV.

Then I turned on the TV and saw the violence. I condemned it immediately. I condemned it forcefully. I condemned it repeatedly. As I condemned the violence that occurred during the 570 riots in the summer of 2020.

RoJo then focused on the summer of 2020 BLM protests, especially regarding the events in Kenosha. He even referred to the two people who were murdered during that summer but somehow failed to mention that Killer Kyle Rittenhouse was the one responsible for the deaths. He also failed to mention the deaths and injuries that occurred on January 6th on the "mostly peaceful protests."

