The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

McConnell Favors The Senate’s Version Of The Electoral Count Act

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team is also joined by Tia Mitchell, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Washington correspondent, to discuss a listener question that goes beyond the midterm forecast model: Could President Biden really enact more of his policy agenda if just two more Democratic senators were elected?

They also analyze why Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing the new Electoral Count Reform Act and when the new bill will be voted on in the Senate.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/mcconnell-favors-the-senates-version-of-the-electoral-count-act/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version