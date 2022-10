Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 22:14 Hits: 2

With midterm elections coming up in November, it's time to dismantle the "Latino voter" myth once and for all.

(Image credit: LA Johnson/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/05/1126591648/what-experts-get-wrong-about-latino-voters-myths-midterm-elections