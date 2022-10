Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 15:28 Hits: 2

The Los Angeles County District Attorney accused the CEO of a small company that makes software for election workers of illegally storing data on servers in China. The company denies the allegation.

(Image credit: Bryan Chan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/05/1126881222/a-software-ceo-was-arrested-on-suspicion-of-storing-poll-worker-data-in-china