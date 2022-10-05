OPEC Expected To Announce Production Cut To Drive Up Prices

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 11:57 Hits: 2

The Biden administration is trying to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production leading up to the midterms, according to CNN.

The push comes ahead of Wednesday’s crucial meeting of OPEC+, the international cartel of oil producers that is widely expected to announce a significant cut to output in an effort to raise oil prices. That in turn would cause US gasoline prices to rise at a precarious time for the Biden administration, just five weeks before the midterm elections.

[...] Members of the Saudi-led oil cartel and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are expected to announce production cuts potentially up to more than one million barrels per day. That would be the largest cut since the beginning of the pandemic and could lead to a dramatic spike in oil prices.

Some of the draft talking points circulated by the White House to the Treasury Department on Monday that were obtained by CNN framed the prospect of a production cut as a “total disaster” and warned that it could be taken as a “hostile act.”