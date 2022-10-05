'You Don't Have To Politicize Every Tragedy,' Says Ron As He Does It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

I didn't think I could ever find another human being as repulsive as Trump, but I was wrong. I can't stand Ron DeSantis.

I can't stand his whiny, adenoidal voice. I can't stand that he mimics Trump whenever possible. I can't stand the way he looks, I can't even stand his silly go-go boots.

I hate how phony and hypocritical he is. I hate how he ignores the law and gets away with it. And I hate how relentlessly political and calculating he is.

I hope Charlie Crist wipes him out, but I just don't know if he can.

But I did enjoy this Lincoln Project video.

