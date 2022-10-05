Ukrainian Lawyer And Military Man Becomes Face Of Clothing Line

Articles

From what I've gathered reading online, Masi Nayyem is a public figure well-known in Ukraine, as is his older brother, Mustafa Nayyem, a former journalist and MP and one of the leaders who inspired the Maiden movement. He's now Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Infrastructure. Their sister Mariam is a well-known artist and activist as well. The family came to Ukraine when they were children, fleeing war-torn Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Masi Nayyem enlisted when war broke out, becoming a paratrooper. He said after his injury, "It was worth it. I don't want to live in the 'Russian world' even with both eyes."

Source: UAPortal

Lawyer and ATO veteran Masi Nayyem, who lost an eye due to a serious injury on the Ukrainian front in the summer, showed how he looks now. We will remind you at that time the famous figure was on the verge of life and death. Nayyem wrote on his Facebook account that he was invited to become a model for the new collection. He also noted that he likes the reaction of children to his eye. "They are sincerely looking, and the two boys said to each other: ' look, a pirate,'" the lawyer wrote. Nayyem was wounded in June in Donbas. It was noted that the 37-year-old man suffered a head injury and a shrapnel wound in the eye. read more

