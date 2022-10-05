'The Onion' Files A Hilarious Yet Serious Brief At SCOTUS

Articles

The satirical newspaper The Onion on Monday filed an amicus brief[Full Brief at that link, pdf - eds.] mixing humor with legal arguments in support of an Ohio man who was briefly jailed over a parody Facebook page mocking his local police department.

The filing says The Onion—"the world's leading news publication"—submitted the brief "to protect its continued ability to create fiction that may ultimately merge into reality. As the globe's premier parodists, The Onion's writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists."

In 2016, police in Parma, Ohio arrested and jailed Anthony Novak after he created a Facebook page resembling the local police department's own page on the social network.

According to the Associated Press, Novak's posts included a hiring announcement "strongly encouraging minorities to not apply" and a fake event where any convicted pedophile could be "removed from the sex offender registry and accepted as an honorary police officer."

