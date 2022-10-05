'I Don't Care': Dana Loesch Says The Quiet Part Out Loud On Abortion

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Conservative women are the worst, and to prove that point, former NRA spokeswitch and radio host Dana Loesch weighed in on Trump-backed Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker's latest scandal, calling the woman he allegedly impregnated a "skank." They never throw names at the men that get women pregnant. It's always the woman's fault. And Loesch is one of the worst conservative women I've ever encountered.

This time, Loesch said the quiet part out loud over a bombshell report of Walker paying a $700 check to his girlfriend in 2009 to pay for an abortion.

"Does this change anything?" Loesch said of Walker's newest scandal, not to be confused with his other eleventy bazillion scandals. "Not a damn thing."

"How many times have I said four very important words? These four words: Winning. Is. A. Virtue," she continued.

The quiet part out loud:

"What I'm about to say is in no means a contradiction or a compromise of a principle. And please keep in mind that I am concerned about one thing, and one thing only at this point. I don't care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate," Loesch said.

"If The Daily Beast's story is true, you're telling me Walker used his money to reportedly pay some skank for an abortion, and Warnock wants to use all of our money to pay a bunch of skanks for abortion," Loesch said.

