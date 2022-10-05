Aaron Judge Breaks AL Home Run Record With Number 62

Articles

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the year in his first at-bat in the second game of the doubleheader to break the American League home run record in a single season.

Yankee legend Roger Maris broke the American record in 1961, when he hit sixty-one home runs and held the record for sixty-one years until today.

The NY Times writes, "Now Aaron Judge, as physically imposing as Ruth and as modest as Maris, has passed them both, homering against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday to reach 62 for the season, setting a new American League record."

In my humble opinion, Aaron Judge is now the single-season home run record holder for Major League Baseball.

The taint of steroids lingers to this day in MLB, and many of these great players, who inexplicably passed Maris, Ruth, and Hank Aaron chose to cheat instead of banking on their talent.

The Maris family traveled to all the latest Yankee games to watch Judge try to tie and then break the record. Sitting with Judge's mom the entire time they all and showed such dignity and class.

Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make. read more

