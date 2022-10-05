Newt Praises Herschel For Having Concussions And PTSD

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 15:51 Hits: 1

Newt Gingrich told Sean Hannity Tuesday that Herschel Walker is the most important Senate candidate because of his religious beliefs.

And also, according to Newt, we should praise the Republican US Senate candidate from Georgia because he has had a lot of concussions and PTSD.

Newt Gingrich, the resigned and disgraced former House Speaker and now Fox News contributor, ranted with no proof, because that's what Hannity pays him for.

He claimed that it was Senator Warnock who is using dirty politics to expose Walker's past. His violent behavior, abortion funding for me but not for thee -- without mentioning that it was Walker's own son Christian who came out bashing his father for being a liar.

Gingrich seems to forget that Warnock won that Senate seat outright, so Georgian voters do like what he has to offer.

"[Walker] is a remarkable person. I think he is most important Senate candidate in the country because he'll do more to change the Senate just by his sheer presence, by his confidence, by his deep commitment to Christ," Gingrich said.

On Fox News, only Republicans have deep religious beliefs, even if a Democratic Senator is an actual pastor.

"He's been through a long, tough period. He had a lot of concussions coming out of football. He suffered PTSD," Gingrich said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/newt-gingrich-praises-herschel-walker