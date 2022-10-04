The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oz hauls in over $17M in 3rd quarter fundraising with personal loan

Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz’s (R) campaign announced on Tuesday that the candidate had raised $17.2 million in the third quarter of fundraising this year, including a personal loan Oz made of $7 million.

A press release from the Oz campaign noted that the personal loan reflected “his commitment to making sure his campaign has enough resources to get his message out.”

The numbers are a significant increase from the last quarter, when Oz brought in about $3.8 million, though the majority of it came from personal loans. In comparison, Democratic candidate John Fetterman raked in $11 million in the last quarter. 

It’s not immediately clear what Fetterman raised in this latest quarter. The Hill has reached out to his campaign for more information. 

“Doctor Oz will not be outworked when it comes to making sure he has the resources to tell voters his positive message of fixing the economy, creating jobs, and cleaning up our streets,” Michael Adams, national finance director for Oz’s campaign, said in a statement.

“Our momentum is building every day and we’re uniting Republicans, Independents, and Democrats who want to see a change in Washington. We’re proud of our success this quarter — and we’re just getting started.”

The development comes as recent polling shows the race tightening between the two men, though a recent USA Today-Suffolk University poll out on Tuesday showed Fetterman leading Oz by 6 percentage points, at 46 percent to 40 percent. 

