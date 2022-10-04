So Predictable: Trump Defends Herschel Walker In The Trumpiest Way Possible

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 20:52 Hits: 2

Family values Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are piling in to defend GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker after news exploded that he funded a girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Walker has denied the allegation, but the woman has receipts, and his son, uber-conservative Christian Walker, confirmed that the handwriting appears to be his father's.

Trump took to his failing Truth Social platform to issue a statement.

"Hershel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats," Trump said.

"Interestingly, I've heard many horrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don't," he continued. "Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct."

That last part is so Trumpian. He throws a vague and dark accusation out about Sen. Rev. Rafael Warnock that is obviously a lie, but he knows his supporters don't give a sh*t about the truth. It's only about winning the seat, even if it's handed to a mentally ill candidate that could do actual harm while in office. That sounds like what happened with Donald Trump, too.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/so-predictable-trump-defends-herschel