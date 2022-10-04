Oz Killing Puppies Is NOT Worst GOP Senate Story Of The Week

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 21:01 Hits: 2

Hours after pointing to extensive evidence that Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has misled millions of people about dangerous and ineffective so-called "miracle" cures and supplements, Democratic candidate John Fetterman's campaign on Monday urged Pennsylvania voters to consider another factor in Oz's pre-politics career: His time leading scientific research that led to the deaths of more than 300 dogs and hundreds of other animals.

"We know what the stakes are in this election," tweeted Fetterman's wife, activist Gisele Barreto Ferrerman. "Add one more: PUPPIES. Puppies are on the line."

Jezebel on Monday reported that its review of 75 studies published by Oz between 1989 and 2010, when he was principal investigator at the Columbia University Institute of Comparative Medicine, revealed that 329 dogs died as a result of 34 of his experiments.

More than 660 rabbits and rodents and more than 30 pigs were also killed as a result of dozens of the cardiothoracic surgeon and TV host's experiments.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/oz-killing-puppies-not-worst-gop-senate