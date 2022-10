Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022

Trevor Noah takes a look at The Right Stuff, a dating app for just conservatives. Unfortunately, he didn't mention how the app is repelling the ladies, which kind of confirms that MAGA men are the problem, and not the politics per se.

But then Noah announces that The Daily Show is going to be coming out with their own dating app which is sure to set the world on fire.

