Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 10:30 Hits: 4

Bronzeville, a neighborhood of Chicago, was the epicenter of a Black renaissance before it fell on hard times. Now, it's booming again. Here's the story of its incredible turnaround.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2022/10/04/1126224645/how-the-black-metropolis-made-a-comeback