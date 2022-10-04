Be Afraid: A New Term At SCOTUS Began This Week

Articles

The first Monday in October is the day the U.S. Supreme Court convenes a new session and plots a new set of horrors to arrogantly inflict upon an increasingly fed-up nation. There’s a whisper of fresh air on the Court this fall—Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ceremonially joined the Court on Friday, just the fifth justice appointed by a Democratic president in the last 55 years. More importantly, she’s the first Black woman on the court, ever. Her ascension is potentially the only thing we’ll be able to celebrate from the Court this session.

The first order of business from the Court was actually fine—they told Mike Lindell to pound sand, potentially the highlight of this term. The pillow guy will not be able to dodge a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems stemming from his adherence to the Big Lie. This way, the Court’s 6-3 right-wing majority can continue to distance itself from the embarrassing man who created it, with some help from Mitch McConnell. They don’t need Trump now that they’ve got their lifetime appointments. They can go about furthering their Christo-fascist agenda without having to acknowledge the vulgarian that got them there.

