She Has The Receipts: Herschel Walker Paid For Girlfriend's Abortion

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 12:42 Hits: 2

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently tried to out-Christian his Democratic opponent, Sen. Rev. Warnock because Warnock believes that a woman's health care decisions should be left between her and her doctor. And Walker doesn't believe in exceptions for rape or incest. Except for that time, he got a woman pregnant and funded her abortion. The woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, has the receipts. Literally, the receipts.

Via The Daily Beast:

A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that, after she and Walker conceived a child while they were dating in 2009, he urged her to get an abortion. The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it.

She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a "get well" card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.

The woman said there was a $125 difference because she "ball-parked" the cost of abortion after Googling the procedure and added on expenses such as travel and recovery costs.

read more