Looks Like Jan. 6th Phone Logs Were Found At Mar-A-Lago

MISSING CALL LOGS FOUND? Remember when the 1/6 committee told us that some of trumps call logs from the day of the insurrection were missing? And remember when trump said he didn’t want to return documents to NARA because they’d end up with the committee? Check this out: 1/ pic.twitter.com/ju5AMHhygn
This is from a newly unsealed privilege review filter process filing from DoJ filed under seal on August 30th. Did Donald steal the call logs and hide them at Mar-a-Lago to protect himself? Here’s the whole filing: END https://t.co/kHs7YMNgo6
